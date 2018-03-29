Daredevils take extreme photo on top of New Taipei Bridge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An extreme photo of three daredevils taking a stunt photo on top of the 135.75-meter New Taipei Bridge has gone viral.

On March 7, a Taiwanese man identified by Apple Daily as Lee Han-sheng (李翰昇), a junior appropriately majoring in the Department of Acrobatics at the National Taiwan College of Performing Arts, posted a photo on Instagram of himself and two other men standing on the top column of the 135.75 the New Taipei Bridge. In the photo, likely taken by a drone, the three men are seen precariously standing on the extremely narrow apex of the column, which is only about 50 centimeters in width, with no safety gear preventing them from what would be an about 40 story fall to their deaths, if they lost their footing.

The image has gained over 1,800 likes on Lee's Instagram account @hh1997ss and has drawn both praise and criticism. The photo comes just four months after a Chinese rooftopper, 26-year-old Wu Yongning, fell to his death from the 62-story Huayuan Centre in Hunan on Nov. 8 while doing pull-ups on the edge of the building.



New Taipei Bridge. (Photo by Instagram user @hh1997ss)

Lee has posted a number of other extreme photos on his Instagram account in various precarious positions on skyscrapers and other structures in both Taiwan and China.



Lee perched on ledge overlooking Taipei 101. (Photo by Instagram user @hh1997ss)



Lee on another ledge with Taipei 101 in the background. (Photo by Instagram user @hh1997ss)



Lee straddling shipping containers. (Photo by Instagram user @hh1997ss)



Lee in Beijing with CCTV headquarters' "big pants" building in background. (Photo by Instagram user @hh1997ss)