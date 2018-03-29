Kemba Walker becomes Hornets' career scoring leader

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker has become the Charlotte Hornets' career scoring leader.

The 6-foot point guard broke Dell Curry's record of 9,839 points with a reverse layup with 20 seconds left in the Hornets' 118-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Walker entered the game needing 20 points to eclipse the mark. He scored 21.

The 27-year-old Walker broke down in tears after breaking the mark.

Walker said earlier in the day following shootaround that he was eager to break the record in front of the home crowd — and Curry.

Curry, the father of two-time league MVP Stephen Curry, works as broadcaster for the Hornets. He was on hand for the record-breaking night, which Walker says "is really cool."

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball