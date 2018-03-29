Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck central Taiwan's Nantou County to day at 8:17 a.m. this morning (March 29), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 38.8 kilometers east-northeast of Nantou County Hall, at a shallow depth of 5.2 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 4 was felt in Nantou County and Taichung County, while an intensity level of 3 was felt in Changhua County, and Yunlin County . An intensity level of 2 was felt in Miaoli County, Hualien County, Yilan County, Chiayi County, Hsinchu County, Tainan City and Penghu County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Taoyuan City, Taitung County, Kaohsiung City, New Taipei City, Taipei City and Tainan City.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

Two aftershocks measuring 3.5 and 3.7 have bee recorded at 8:24 a.m. and 9:05 a.m., respectively.