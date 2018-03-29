US prosecutors in Las Vegas charge 4 alleged MS-13 members

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal criminal charges have been filed against four alleged MS-13 gang members who police have said are responsible for 10 killings in and around Las Vegas, authorities said Wednesday.

The announcement by Interim U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson came two days after Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the arrests of four adults and a 17-year-old being held as a juvenile broke up a murderous ring responsible for the slayings since March 2017.

Elieson said the four men, all from El Salvador, face kidnapping, weapon and assault with intent to commit murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old rival gang member whose mangled body was found Feb. 2 on federal land in desert mountains east of Las Vegas.

The developments in Las Vegas follow recent declarations by President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions that they are committed to cracking down on MS-13. Trump blames lax U.S. immigration laws for allowing deported members of MS-13 to return to the U.S.

A criminal complaint alleges that Arquimides Sandoval-Martinez, a former El Salvator resident, was abducted early Jan. 21 outside a downtown Las Vegas club, bound with shoelaces and driven to the desert where he was shot and stabbed with sharp objects including a machete.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, says Josue Diaz-Orellana, 22, Luis Reyes-Castillo, 24, David Perez-Manchame, 19, and Miguel Torres-Escobar, 20 were arrested March 2 in Diaz-Orellana's car.

A large butcher knife, a bloodstained baseball bat and three 9mm handguns were also found in the car, prosecutors allege.

All four men have been held in immigration custody, with Reyes-Castillo, Perez-Manchame and Torres-Escobar due to face a magistrate judge on Wednesday. Documents say Reyes-Castillo also used the name Molesto and Perez-Manchame used the names Herbi and Walter Melendez.

Diaz-Orellana was charged March 20 with making a false statement to federal officers following his arrest. He is charged with providing false identification documents and saying he was a permanent U.S. resident who had applied for asylum. A magistrate judge ordered him detained pending a preliminary hearing on April 9.

A federal public defender representing Diaz-Orellana did not immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

The criminal complaint in his case says his car, a 2012 Ford Fusion, was seen on a state highway near Mount Charleston northwest of the city where the body of 26-year-old Earl R. Ryan was found March 2. Charges have not been filed in Ryan's death.

The gang known as La Mara Salvatrucha emerged in the 1980s as a neighborhood street gang in Los Angeles but is believed by federal prosecutors to have thousands of members across the U.S., primarily immigrants from El Salvador and Honduras. They have been linked to waves of violence in the suburbs of New York City, Washington, D.C., and other communities.

Lombardo estimated the number of MS-13 members in southern Nevada at fewer than 50.