The Latest: Community mourns man killed by Sacramento police

By  Associated Press
2018/03/29 05:51

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in Sacramento, California (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Community members are gathering to mourn 22-year-old Stephon Clark, who was killed by police, during a public wake at a South Sacramento church.

Clark was shot by police who were responding to a call about someone breaking car windows on March 18. He was unarmed.

Some attendees wore black shirts calling for justice. One woman held up a clenched fist as she exited the church while others hugged and cried.

Cynthia Brown brought her 10- and 15-year-old grandsons, who she said could have been in Clark's shoes. She says the two officers who shot Clark should be charged and that police need to stop assuming a black man is a "thug."

She says, "this feels like the '60s."

__

1 a.m.

Relatives of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police say they're skeptical of a promised investigation into the shooting.

Twenty-two-year-old Stephon Gordon was shot by two Sacramento police officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows March 18. Police say they thought he was holding a gun. It was a cellphone.

The shooting has sparked more than a week of protests. Clark's wake is planned for Wednesday.

Clark's uncle, Curtis Gordon, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the family is skeptical that the killing will be properly investigated.

The California attorney general's office on Tuesday joined the investigation. Police Chief Daniel Hahn says he hopes that will bring transparency to the probe.