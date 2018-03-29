Cardinals sign DL Djeri from German Football League

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have gone across the Atlantic to sign defensive lineman Moubarak Djeri.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Djeri played the last two seasons in the German Football League. Last year, he had 12 sacks, 40 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

A native of Togo, Djeri moved to Germany in 2007 as part of a student exchange program. He helped the Cologne Crocodiles win the German junior championship in 2014.

___

AP Sports Writer Mark Long in Jacksonville contributed to this report.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL