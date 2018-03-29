New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|64.70
|65.13
|63.72
|64.38
|Down .87
|May
|64.65
|65.08
|63.68
|64.35
|Down .83
|Jun
|64.36
|64.76
|63.39
|64.06
|Down .80
|Jul
|64.00
|64.28
|62.92
|63.59
|Down .77
|Aug
|63.41
|63.67
|62.42
|63.07
|Down .76
|Sep
|62.89
|62.92
|61.91
|62.54
|Down .76
|Oct
|62.29
|62.64
|61.43
|62.05
|Down .73
|Nov
|61.89
|62.23
|60.95
|61.59
|Down .70
|Dec
|61.07
|61.48
|60.50
|61.12
|Down .69
|Jan
|60.59
|60.84
|60.00
|60.65
|Down .66
|Feb
|60.42
|60.80
|59.60
|60.21
|Down .63
|Mar
|60.02
|60.27
|59.42
|59.80
|Down .61
|Apr
|59.43
|Down .59
|May
|59.20
|59.61
|58.48
|59.09
|Down .56
|Jun
|58.72
|Down .53
|Jul
|58.38
|Down .50
|Aug
|58.07
|Down .47
|Sep
|57.78
|Down .44
|Oct
|57.52
|Down .41
|Nov
|57.33
|57.68
|56.60
|57.28
|Down .39
|Dec
|56.98
|Down .37
|Jan
|56.71
|Down .34
|Feb
|56.45
|Down .30
|Mar
|56.18
|Down .28
|Apr
|55.95
|Down .26
|May
|55.89
|55.90
|55.08
|55.73
|Down .25
|Jun
|55.50
|Down .23
|Jul
|55.30
|Down .22
|Aug
|55.06
|Down .22
|Sep
|54.86
|Down .22
|Oct
|54.66
|Down .21
|Nov
|54.30
|54.73
|53.88
|54.49
|Down .20
|Dec
|54.30
|Down .19
|Jan
|54.12
|Down .18
|Feb
|53.94
|Down .18
|Mar
|53.77
|Down .17
|Apr
|53.59
|Down .17
|May
|53.43
|Down .15
|Jun
|53.25
|Down .14
|Jul
|53.10
|Down .13
|Aug
|52.99
|Down .11
|Sep
|52.91
|Down .10
|Oct
|52.82
|Down .10
|Nov
|52.70
|52.75
|52.20
|52.70
|Down .08
|Dec
|52.54
|Down .08
|Jan
|52.46
|Down .07
|Feb
|52.37
|Down .07
|Mar
|52.28
|Down .06
|Apr
|52.21
|Down .06
|May
|52.14
|Down .05
|Jun
|52.00
|Down .05
|Jul
|51.99
|Down .05
|Aug
|52.04
|Down .04
|Sep
|51.93
|Down .04
|Oct
|51.97
|Down .03
|Nov
|51.73
|51.84
|51.41
|51.84
|Down .03
|Dec
|51.82
|Down .03
|Jan
|51.78
|Down .03
|Feb
|51.78
|Down .03
|Mar
|51.71
|Down .03
|Apr
|51.67
|Down .03
|May
|51.74
|Down .03
|Jun
|51.67
|Down .03
|Jul
|51.62
|Down .03
|Aug
|51.69
|Down .03
|Sep
|51.66
|Down .03
|Oct
|51.66
|Down .03
|Nov
|51.71
|Down .02
|Dec
|51.75
|Down .02
|Jan
|51.78
|Down .02
|Feb
|51.81
|Down .02
|Mar
|51.83
|Down .02
|Apr
|51.86
|Down .02
|May
|51.85
|Down .02
|Jun
|51.90
|Down .02
|Jul
|51.92
|Down .02
|Aug
|51.96
|Down .02
|Sep
|51.97
|Down .02
|Oct
|52.01
|Down .02
|Nov
|52.00
|Down .02
|Dec
|52.03
|Down .02
|Jan
|52.07
|Down .02
|Feb
|52.10
|Down .02
|Mar
|52.13
|Down .02
|Apr
|52.17
|Down .02
|May
|52.20
|Down .02
|Jun
|52.24
|Down .02
|Jul
|52.27
|Down .02
|Aug
|52.31
|Down .02
|Sep
|52.34
|Down .02
|Oct
|52.38
|Down .02
|Nov
|52.36
|Down .02
|Dec
|52.44
|Down .02
|Jan
|52.48
|Down .02
|Feb
|52.51
|Down .02
|Mar
|52.54
|Down .02
|Apr
|52.58
|Down .02
|May
|52.61
|Down .02
|Jun
|52.64
|Down .02
|Jul
|52.68
|Down .02
|Aug
|52.71
|Down .02
|Sep
|52.74
|Down .02
|Oct
|52.78
|Down .02
|Nov
|52.81
|Down .02
|Dec
|52.84
|Down .02
|Jan
|52.87
|Down .02