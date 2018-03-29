The Latest: Report: Suspect left kids with family for days

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on an Arizona woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two small children (all times local):

10 a.m.

A police report from January cites an unidentified family member of the Arizona mother arrested this week in the deaths of her toddler and infant as saying the woman left the children with relatives for days at a time.

The document blacks out the name of the relative in the small mining town of Superior, where the children's bodies were found Monday night inside their car seats in a car.

The police report says the relative told officers that 20-year-old Brittany Velasquez took her $3,500 fur coat, but it was later returned and the relative did not pursue criminal charges.

The report also said Velasquez would not be investigated for child neglect or abuse until the relative stated she was no longer willing to care for the children.

Velasquez is being held on $2 million on suspicion of two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of her son and daughter.

Authorities have not said how the children died.

6 a.m.

Police say they alerted Arizona child protection officials about a 20-year-old mother now being held on suspicion of killing her toddler son and infant daughter, but the department says it did not find evidence of neglect or abuse.

Brittany Velasquez was arrested after her two children were found dead in car seats inside a vehicle late Monday, parked outside the family's home in Superior, a hardscrabble mining town of about 2,900 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix. Bond for Velasquez was set at $2 million.

Autopsies were being conducted to determine causes of death of the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office did not immediately disclose what evidence was found.