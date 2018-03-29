Morocco in uproar after viral video of apparent sex attack

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Video circulating online of a young man apparently sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Morocco has sparked an uproar just as the government is trying to fight violence against women.

Amid widespread anger, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday that authorities have arrested the alleged perpetrator, a 21-year-old from southern Morocco. The ministry said authorities are still searching for the person who filmed the attack.

The video posted Tuesday shows the man laughing as he tears the girl's clothes and attempts to spread her legs. Then the girl cries in Arabic: "Don't you have a sister? Would you like this to happen to her?"

The phrase "don't you have a sister" has started trending on Moroccan social media.

Last month Morocco adopted what the government considers a landmark law combating violence against women.