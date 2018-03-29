Chrissy Metz calls focus on her stepdad's abuse 'clickbait'

NEW YORK (AP) — Chrissy Metz calls news stories focusing on abusive behavior by her stepfather while growing up just "clickbait."

Metz, a star of NBC's "This Is Us," has a new book out called "This Is Me" where she writes about her life, including growing up with a stepfather who sometimes would hit her and was critical of her weight.

She says some reports have left out how her stepfather has apologized and she's forgiven him.

She also credits him for being more of a father to her than her biological father.

Metz says she wanted to be honest but stories about her stepfather are not the focus of the book.

Her stepfather has publicly denied her claims.