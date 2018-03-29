AP Photos: New York International Auto Show

Yes, there will be a few cars, but SUVs will be all the rage at this year's New York International Auto Show.

Automakers will be shoring up gaps in their SUV lineups and revamping models that already are popular in the hottest-selling part of the U.S. market.

Leading the way is Toyota with an all-new RAV4 compact SUV, which last year was the most popular vehicle in the U.S. that isn't a truck. There are also new SUVs coming from Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac and Lincoln.