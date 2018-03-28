For live 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' NBC turns to a Legend

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest Broadway musical to land on live TV will be a little different this time.

For one thing, it's being broadcast on Easter Sunday, not Christmas. For another, producers are bucking the trend toward more complexity by offering a stripped-down version of the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar."

John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper lead the cast on Sunday of what director David Leveaux is promising will be something "very unpackaged, not neat, quite raw."

The actors will be augmented by a 32-piece band — including a mobile, all-woman string quartet — and 1,500 people will be in the audience, surrounding the action and interacting sometimes with the performers. The stage will be just 2 feet above a mosh pit.