American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/28 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh (Nova -) at Detroit (Zimmermann -), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi -) at Baltimore (Bundy -), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander -) at Texas (Hamels -), 3:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino -) at Toronto (Happ -), 3:37 p.m.

Boston (Sale -) at Tampa Bay (Archer -), 4:00 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards -) at Oakland (Graveman -), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields -) at Kansas City (Duffy -), 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber -) at Seattle (Hernandez -), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.