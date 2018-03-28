|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh (Nova -) at Detroit (Zimmermann -), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi -) at Baltimore (Bundy -), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander -) at Texas (Hamels -), 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino -) at Toronto (Happ -), 3:37 p.m.
Boston (Sale -) at Tampa Bay (Archer -), 4:00 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards -) at Oakland (Graveman -), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields -) at Kansas City (Duffy -), 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber -) at Seattle (Hernandez -), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.