Visiting Memphis 50 years after King's assassination

FILE - In Jan. 19, 2009, file photo, a woman looks out of a window while visiting the National Civil Rights Museum located at the Lorraine Motel in Me
FILE - In this March 29, 2014, file photo, the Lorraine Motel marquee is lit, in Memphis Tenn. Martin Luther King was assassinated April 4, 1968 at th
FILE - This March 26, 2017, file photo, shows the Clayborn Temple in Memphis, Tenn. Resurrection has begun of the historic church that was the home ba
FILE - In this April 3, 1968, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. makes his last public appearance at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tenn. The follow
FILE - This March 13, 2017, file photo, shows a view of the former Lorraine Motel balcony where Martin Luther King Jr. was shot in 1968 in Memphis, Te
FILE - In this April 3, 2013, file photo, Martin Luther King III speaks at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tenn. The Mason Temple is where King's father,
FILE - This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, shows Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home which is operated by the National Park Service. King was assassi
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2003, file photo, the home where Martin Luther King changed from Montgomery pastor to national civil rights leader, is pictured
FILE- In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, file photo, the tomb of Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife Coretta Scott King is seen as the sun sets, in Atlan
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, birds sit atop the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on a fall afternoon in Washington, D.C. King was assassin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Fifty years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
The civil rights leader's shocking murder on April 4, 1968, marked one of the most significant single moments in U.S. history.
Travelers looking to honor his legacy can visit Memphis sites connected to King's final days there, including churches and the National Civil Rights Museum, which was built around the hotel where King was shot.
The museum plans to unveil a new photo exhibit April 4 looking back at the 50 years since King's death.
Thousands are expected to make the pilgrimage to Memphis for the anniversary. Events included marches, speeches, conferences and a day of remembrance on April 4.