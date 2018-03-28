WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-BALL TAMPERING

JOHANNESBURG — Australia cricket captain Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner have been banned from playing for their country for 12 months, with Warner identified Wednesday as the instigator of the ball tampering plot in the test series in South Africa. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 890 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO 2020

TOKYO — A Tokyo Olympic official promised a clean games on Wednesday, pledging to improve water quality in the venue for marathon swimming and triathlon, and to ban four large Japanese construction companies that have been charged with colluding on bids. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 480 words, photos.

BKC--FINAL FOUR-TOP PLAYER VS TOP PICK

RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke's Marvin Bagley III, Arizona's Deandre Ayton and Oklahoma's Trae Young are certain high NBA draft picks, one of them could easily be the top overall selection. Still, that doesn't make any of them the best player in college basketball. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 900 words, photos.

GYM--DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-MICHIGAN STATE

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University widened when authorities charged a former dean with failing to protect patients from sports doctor Larry Nassar, along with sexually harassing female students and pressuring them for nude selfies. By David Eggert. SENT: 875 words, photos.

SOC--ARGENTINA'S ANGUISH

BARCELONA, Spain — Trailing 6-1, Lionel Messi had seen enough. The injured Argentine left his seat overlooking the field at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the final minutes of Tuesday's friendly match against Spain and headed inside. He didn't miss much. It ended 6-1. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 615 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY-FUTURE

MILAN — Over 180 minutes of soccer, Italy showed exactly why it is not going to the World Cup. The national team was poor during a 2-0 loss to Argentina on Friday and needed a late penalty — awarded on video review — to salvage a 1-1 draw against England on Tuesday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SOC--RUSSIA-FAN RACISM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Anti-racism campaigners want FIFA to investigate the abuse of French players, including Paul Pogba, by Russian fans. Monkey chants could be heard from the crowd in St. Petersburg on Tuesday when black French players touched the ball in a friendly against Russia. The abuse was also audible on a TV broadcast after Pogba scored France's second goal in a 3-1 win. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SOC--JOHN LEICESTER-POLITICAL FOOTBALLS

PARIS — Tensions with Russia pose a question: Should countries boycott the World Cup? Quick answer for teams: absolutely not. But for governments: maybe. By John Leicester. SENT: 870 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-BALL TAMPERING-WHY?

BRISBANE, Australia — Young cricketers across the country have been swept up in the discontent as politicians, pundits and players demand strong action in the wake of a cheating scandal that has rocked the foundations of a national institution — the Australian cricket team. By John Pye. SENT: 930 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Rockets pound Bulls 118-86, win 10th straight game. SENT: 1,075 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Turris scores lone goal in shootout as Preds beat Wild 2-1. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

— BBO--SPRING TRAINING RDP — Ohtani starts Sunday, Dodgers clean up, Vlad Jr walks off. SENT: 1,380 words, photos.

