Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 28, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;SSW;11;78%;70%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;88;71;Sunny and very warm;95;72;NNE;5;45%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;58;A morning shower;69;49;W;18;60%;55%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;70;54;Partly sunny;69;56;SSW;6;66%;29%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with rain;46;37;A shower or two;48;38;SE;11;76%;81%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;39;28;Partly sunny;37;23;N;4;75%;25%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with sunshine;86;59;Mostly sunny, warm;86;68;S;8;31%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;35;23;A p.m. shower or two;39;24;WSW;20;80%;76%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;84;69;A t-storm in spots;86;69;ESE;5;72%;61%;6

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;62;49;Sunny;65;47;S;7;52%;3%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;71;63;Spotty showers;73;63;W;7;71%;82%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and hot;92;74;Cloudy, summerlike;99;65;NW;16;20%;66%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;94;74;Brief a.m. showers;93;75;NW;5;71%;85%;8

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;92;70;Partly sunny;93;70;SSW;5;49%;33%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;80;Some brightening;90;79;S;9;67%;32%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;65;50;Sun and some clouds;60;48;NE;8;74%;15%;5

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;77;48;Partly sunny;66;45;S;14;22%;1%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;57;37;Mostly cloudy;64;45;SSE;6;52%;32%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow;41;39;Decreasing clouds;47;33;WSW;16;67%;36%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;65;51;A little p.m. rain;63;49;SE;6;81%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partial sunshine;83;62;Rather cloudy;83;63;E;10;53%;6%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;51;42;Cloudy;52;40;WNW;8;73%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;48;37;Partial sunshine;49;40;SSE;7;73%;44%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;51;31;Partly sunny;54;35;S;4;73%;11%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;53;41;Rain at times;51;42;SSW;5;81%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;78;66;Mostly sunny, humid;81;67;ENE;6;71%;2%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thick cloud cover;85;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;63;NW;5;53%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;70;50;Mostly sunny;69;49;NE;8;62%;5%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Windy this afternoon;92;58;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;57;WNW;16;38%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;69;60;A shower in the a.m.;68;61;SSE;10;72%;79%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;77;65;Partial sunshine;78;64;NE;3;70%;30%;12

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;97;81;Partly sunny, warm;97;82;SSE;12;64%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Clearing;52;43;A bit of rain;46;34;N;15;78%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;77;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;6;71%;71%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and cold;35;31;Cold with snow;35;29;NE;17;83%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;75;65;Mostly sunny;74;64;N;10;86%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;65;55;Warmer;73;49;N;7;63%;16%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;91;73;A stray shower;91;74;SSE;5;72%;57%;6

Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;102;66;Hot with hazy sun;98;68;NW;11;32%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;51;27;A snow shower;53;30;ESE;7;46%;65%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;97;74;S;9;51%;56%;9

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;95;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;S;5;73%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;47;34;Thundershowers;45;37;ESE;15;85%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;65;52;Partly sunny, warmer;75;53;NNE;7;36%;2%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;Partial sunshine;66;52;W;14;68%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;79;69;A t-storm in spots;79;69;SE;7;79%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;76;59;A t-storm in spots;76;61;E;6;70%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;66;Mostly sunny;86;66;SE;8;53%;3%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;35;16;Sunny, but chilly;33;15;W;6;73%;1%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;75;Clouds rolling in;94;77;SSE;7;61%;44%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;76;67;Nice with some sun;77;68;E;7;72%;31%;10

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;81;68;Partly sunny;83;68;NNE;4;62%;26%;10

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;103;73;Sunshine and warm;103;72;E;4;30%;19%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;88;61;Hazy sun and warm;90;62;NW;12;29%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;53;44;Rain and drizzle;50;40;NE;13;87%;70%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;90;75;Clouds and sun;91;75;SW;6;66%;34%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;98;78;Plenty of sunshine;99;78;NW;15;34%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;79;55;Sunshine and nice;77;55;NNW;8;54%;4%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;71;46;Sunshine, pleasant;74;46;W;6;23%;1%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;104;71;Hazy sun, summerlike;102;72;WNW;7;25%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;78;52;A t-storm in spots;77;52;SE;6;62%;51%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;110;79;Sunshine and hot;105;74;NNW;15;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;39;29;A snow shower;38;34;SE;7;62%;76%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;87;75;Some sun, a shower;84;73;NNE;9;61%;77%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;W;6;64%;79%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;96;79;A t-storm in spots;98;78;SSW;9;51%;40%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A t-storm around;91;74;N;3;73%;63%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;36;A t-storm in spots;54;36;E;6;64%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;SSW;7;72%;66%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;75;67;Partial sunshine;74;66;SSE;7;76%;15%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;63;50;Showers around;57;49;NW;9;60%;86%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cooler, morning rain;47;35;Rain tapering off;48;42;SE;10;74%;87%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;77;54;Fog to sun;78;55;SSE;5;50%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;87;77;A thunderstorm;88;76;SSW;6;79%;65%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;73;47;Partly sunny, cooler;60;41;WSW;8;59%;70%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Mostly sunny;90;80;WNW;3;66%;44%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SE;5;77%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;ENE;6;58%;66%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;86;58;Not as warm;75;55;ENE;7;63%;5%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;83;52;Partly sunny;82;54;E;6;25%;55%;12

Miami, United States;Nice with some sun;77;70;Nice with some sun;80;71;SE;13;61%;6%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;34;19;Cloudy, p.m. snow;34;25;ESE;11;45%;89%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;80;Partly sunny, nice;88;80;ESE;10;69%;63%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;Clouds and sun;79;65;ENE;6;71%;8%;2

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;46;35;Inc. clouds;48;37;ENE;1;68%;78%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, chilly;30;10;Some sun;32;12;SW;5;50%;4%;3

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;90;79;Hazy sun;92;79;SSW;6;56%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;75;58;A t-storm in spots;76;60;NNE;13;74%;63%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;52;46;A shower in spots;54;52;SE;6;69%;79%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;76;56;Not as warm;67;52;WSW;11;57%;66%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mainly cloudy;33;22;Decreasing clouds;35;29;S;10;88%;48%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny, nice and warm;73;49;Nice with sunshine;70;46;N;7;51%;5%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;14;Clouds and sun;35;18;NNE;5;52%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;47;33;An afternoon shower;48;35;NE;7;75%;87%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;A t-storm around;86;78;ENE;6;72%;43%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NW;11;61%;55%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun, nice;89;74;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;ENE;9;65%;59%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy;55;37;Sun and some clouds;54;43;SSW;8;61%;74%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;83;66;ESE;9;52%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and nice;96;76;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SW;7;66%;63%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;91;75;High clouds;91;74;ENE;9;74%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;70;Partly sunny, nice;90;67;ENE;6;40%;5%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;49;41;Cloudy and chilly;50;34;SW;10;55%;4%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;71;45;Mostly sunny, nice;66;37;NNW;7;48%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;68;54;Cloudy with showers;67;53;NE;8;70%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouding up;71;51;Partly sunny;66;51;N;6;74%;59%;6

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;84;75;A downpour;84;76;SE;8;72%;75%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Milder;48;35;Partly sunny;45;38;SSE;4;64%;63%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;41;24;ESE;6;39%;25%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;87;73;A shower in the p.m.;86;73;ENE;6;69%;60%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Unseasonably hot;98;69;Sunshine, summerlike;99;74;SSE;9;11%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;63;48;Sun and some clouds;67;52;SE;10;65%;43%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;29;15;Partly sunny, chilly;32;17;W;6;66%;6%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;70;50;Sunny and nice;71;50;SW;6;74%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;84;61;A t-storm in spots;86;64;ENE;8;58%;44%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;77;73;Partly sunny;79;73;NE;12;63%;6%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;79;65;Partly sunny;77;64;WSW;5;74%;29%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;49;Sunny and pleasant;82;46;ESE;9;10%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;85;58;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;SSW;5;34%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;82;67;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;N;11;53%;2%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A thick cloud cover;63;45;A few showers;56;41;WNW;9;62%;87%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;52;43;Low clouds;54;46;S;7;72%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;70;50;Decreasing clouds;67;45;NW;4;63%;7%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;77;57;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;57;ESE;9;69%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;NE;8;76%;83%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;52;30;Mostly sunny;58;35;S;7;57%;6%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;74;A shower in places;83;71;NE;9;66%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;37;18;Sunny, but chilly;36;23;ENE;6;56%;0%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;81;68;Mostly sunny, humid;82;68;N;10;66%;4%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;81;68;Mostly sunny;83;68;E;12;58%;33%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;33;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;19;E;5;61%;1%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More sun than clouds;69;52;Partly sunny;74;54;ENE;7;50%;4%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouding up;70;50;Cooler, morning rain;59;49;NNE;7;77%;88%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds, warm;81;66;Clouds and sun, warm;84;67;NE;7;17%;2%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;85;64;Cooler with a shower;69;58;WSW;17;61%;80%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;61;38;Partial sunshine;67;45;ESE;5;44%;6%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;Mostly sunny;73;51;N;7;57%;14%;7

Toronto, Canada;Clouds breaking;46;36;Cloudy, p.m. rain;44;35;NNW;8;75%;100%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sunshine;64;55;Sunny and warmer;75;61;SSE;7;43%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun returning;70;52;Partly sunny, warmer;80;58;SW;5;50%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;49;27;Cloudy and mild;56;37;SE;11;23%;57%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;49;40;Rain and drizzle;47;43;S;5;70%;97%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;49;43;Cloudy;53;38;S;11;72%;74%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;91;72;Partly sunny, hotter;95;73;ENE;5;45%;39%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, chilly;37;20;Cloudy and chilly;37;26;ESE;11;44%;72%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;43;32;Morning snow, cloudy;44;34;SW;12;83%;72%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;69;58;High clouds;66;57;SSW;10;77%;51%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Lots of sun, warm;98;74;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;WSW;6;49%;16%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, warm;70;51;Rain and drizzle;75;46;NNW;6;51%;72%;3

