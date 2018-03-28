Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 28, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;17;78%;70%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;31;22;Sunny and very warm;35;22;NNE;8;45%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;15;A morning shower;20;10;W;29;60%;55%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;21;12;Partly sunny;20;13;SSW;10;66%;29%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with rain;8;3;A shower or two;9;3;SE;17;76%;81%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;Partly sunny;3;-5;N;7;75%;25%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with sunshine;30;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;20;S;13;31%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;2;-5;A p.m. shower or two;4;-4;WSW;32;80%;76%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;29;20;A t-storm in spots;30;21;ESE;8;72%;61%;6

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;17;9;Sunny;18;9;S;11;52%;3%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;22;17;Spotty showers;23;17;W;11;71%;82%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and hot;34;23;Cloudy, summerlike;37;18;NW;26;20%;66%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;35;23;Brief a.m. showers;34;24;NW;8;71%;85%;8

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;33;21;Partly sunny;34;21;SSW;8;49%;33%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;26;Some brightening;32;26;S;15;67%;32%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;18;10;Sun and some clouds;16;9;NE;12;74%;15%;5

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;25;9;Partly sunny;19;7;S;22;22%;1%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;14;3;Mostly cloudy;18;7;SSE;10;52%;32%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow;5;4;Decreasing clouds;8;0;WSW;25;67%;36%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;18;11;A little p.m. rain;17;10;SE;10;81%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partial sunshine;29;17;Rather cloudy;28;17;E;16;53%;6%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;11;6;Cloudy;11;5;WNW;13;73%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;9;3;Partial sunshine;10;4;SSE;12;73%;44%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;11;0;Partly sunny;12;2;S;7;73%;11%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;12;5;Rain at times;11;6;SSW;8;81%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;26;19;Mostly sunny, humid;27;20;ENE;9;71%;2%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thick cloud cover;30;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;17;NW;9;53%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;21;10;Mostly sunny;21;10;NE;12;62%;5%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Windy this afternoon;33;15;Mostly sunny, cooler;22;14;WNW;25;38%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;21;15;A shower in the a.m.;20;16;SSE;16;72%;79%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;25;18;Partial sunshine;26;18;NE;6;70%;30%;12

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;36;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;SSE;19;64%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Clearing;11;6;A bit of rain;8;1;N;24;78%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;10;71%;71%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and cold;1;-1;Cold with snow;2;-1;NE;27;83%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;24;18;Mostly sunny;24;18;N;16;86%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;18;13;Warmer;23;10;N;11;63%;16%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;A stray shower;33;23;SSE;9;72%;57%;6

Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;39;19;Hot with hazy sun;37;20;NW;18;32%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;10;-3;A snow shower;12;-1;ESE;12;46%;65%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;36;24;S;14;51%;56%;9

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;S;8;73%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;8;1;Thundershowers;7;3;ESE;24;85%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny, warmer;24;12;NNE;12;36%;2%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Partial sunshine;19;11;W;22;68%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;21;SE;11;79%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;24;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;E;9;70%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;30;19;SE;13;53%;3%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;1;-9;Sunny, but chilly;1;-9;W;10;73%;1%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;24;Clouds rolling in;35;25;SSE;12;61%;44%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;25;20;Nice with some sun;25;20;E;12;72%;31%;10

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;Partly sunny;28;20;NNE;6;62%;26%;10

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;39;23;Sunshine and warm;39;22;E;7;30%;19%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;Hazy sun and warm;32;16;NW;20;29%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;12;7;Rain and drizzle;10;4;NE;21;87%;70%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;SW;9;66%;34%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;37;26;Plenty of sunshine;37;25;NW;24;34%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;13;Sunshine and nice;25;13;NNW;13;54%;4%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;22;8;Sunshine, pleasant;24;8;W;10;23%;1%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;40;21;Hazy sun, summerlike;39;22;WNW;11;25%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;A t-storm in spots;25;11;SE;10;62%;51%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;44;26;Sunshine and hot;41;23;NNW;25;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;4;-2;A snow shower;3;1;SE;11;62%;76%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;30;24;Some sun, a shower;29;23;NNE;15;61%;77%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;W;10;64%;79%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;36;26;A t-storm in spots;37;25;SSW;14;51%;40%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm around;33;23;N;6;73%;63%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;2;A t-storm in spots;12;2;E;10;64%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;11;72%;66%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;24;19;Partial sunshine;23;19;SSE;12;76%;15%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;17;10;Showers around;14;9;NW;15;60%;86%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cooler, morning rain;8;2;Rain tapering off;9;5;SE;16;74%;87%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;25;12;Fog to sun;26;13;SSE;8;50%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;9;79%;65%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;23;8;Partly sunny, cooler;15;5;WSW;13;59%;70%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny;32;27;WNW;5;66%;44%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SE;8;77%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;9;58%;66%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;30;14;Not as warm;24;13;ENE;11;63%;5%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;11;Partly sunny;28;12;E;10;25%;55%;12

Miami, United States;Nice with some sun;25;21;Nice with some sun;27;22;SE;22;61%;6%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;1;-7;Cloudy, p.m. snow;1;-4;ESE;17;45%;89%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;ESE;15;69%;63%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Clouds and sun;26;18;ENE;10;71%;8%;2

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;8;2;Inc. clouds;9;3;ENE;2;68%;78%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-12;Some sun;0;-11;SW;8;50%;4%;3

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;32;26;Hazy sun;33;26;SSW;10;56%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NNE;20;74%;63%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;8;A shower in spots;12;11;SE;9;69%;79%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;25;13;Not as warm;20;11;WSW;18;57%;66%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mainly cloudy;1;-6;Decreasing clouds;2;-1;S;17;88%;48%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny, nice and warm;23;10;Nice with sunshine;21;8;N;11;51%;5%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-10;Clouds and sun;2;-8;NNE;8;52%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;8;0;An afternoon shower;9;2;NE;11;75%;87%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;ENE;9;72%;43%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;NW;18;61%;55%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;ENE;14;65%;59%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy;13;3;Sun and some clouds;12;6;SSW;13;61%;74%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;ESE;15;52%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and nice;35;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;11;66%;63%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;33;24;High clouds;33;23;ENE;15;74%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;19;ENE;10;40%;5%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Cloudy and chilly;10;1;SW;17;55%;4%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;22;7;Mostly sunny, nice;19;3;NNW;12;48%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;20;12;Cloudy with showers;19;12;NE;12;70%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouding up;22;11;Partly sunny;19;10;N;9;74%;59%;6

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;A downpour;29;24;SE;13;72%;75%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Milder;9;1;Partly sunny;7;3;SSE;6;64%;63%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;2;-7;Plenty of sunshine;5;-4;ESE;9;39%;25%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;ENE;10;69%;60%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Unseasonably hot;37;21;Sunshine, summerlike;37;23;SSE;15;11%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;9;Sun and some clouds;19;11;SE;16;65%;43%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;-2;-9;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-8;W;9;66%;6%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;21;10;Sunny and nice;22;10;SW;10;74%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;29;16;A t-storm in spots;30;18;ENE;12;58%;44%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;25;23;Partly sunny;26;23;NE;20;63%;6%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;26;19;Partly sunny;25;18;WSW;8;74%;29%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;9;Sunny and pleasant;28;8;ESE;14;10%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;SSW;9;34%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;N;18;53%;2%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A thick cloud cover;17;7;A few showers;13;5;WNW;14;62%;87%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;11;6;Low clouds;12;8;S;11;72%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;21;10;Decreasing clouds;19;7;NW;7;63%;7%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;14;ESE;15;69%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NE;13;76%;83%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;11;-1;Mostly sunny;14;2;S;12;57%;6%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;23;A shower in places;29;22;NE;14;66%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;3;-8;Sunny, but chilly;2;-5;ENE;10;56%;0%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny, humid;28;20;N;16;66%;4%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;E;20;58%;33%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;0;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-7;E;7;61%;1%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More sun than clouds;21;11;Partly sunny;23;12;ENE;12;50%;4%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouding up;21;10;Cooler, morning rain;15;9;NNE;11;77%;88%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds, warm;27;19;Clouds and sun, warm;29;19;NE;11;17%;2%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;29;18;Cooler with a shower;21;15;WSW;27;61%;80%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;16;4;Partial sunshine;19;7;ESE;7;44%;6%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Mostly sunny;23;10;N;11;57%;14%;7

Toronto, Canada;Clouds breaking;8;2;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;2;NNW;12;75%;100%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sunshine;18;13;Sunny and warmer;24;16;SSE;11;43%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun returning;21;11;Partly sunny, warmer;27;14;SW;9;50%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;10;-3;Cloudy and mild;13;3;SE;17;23%;57%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Rain and drizzle;8;6;S;7;70%;97%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;10;6;Cloudy;12;3;S;18;72%;74%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny, hotter;35;23;ENE;9;45%;39%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-7;Cloudy and chilly;3;-3;ESE;18;44%;72%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;6;0;Morning snow, cloudy;7;1;SW;19;83%;72%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;20;14;High clouds;19;14;SSW;16;77%;51%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Lots of sun, warm;37;23;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;WSW;9;49%;16%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, warm;21;11;Rain and drizzle;24;8;NNW;10;51%;72%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius