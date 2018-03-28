  1. Home
Mandarin Airlines pilot dies of illness before flight from Vietnam to Taiwan

By  Central News Agency
2018/03/28 20:20

A Mandarin Airlines plane. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei (CNA) - A pilot for Mandarin Airlines died Wednesday after he became ill as his flight was preparing to depart from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City for Taichung, the carrier's parent company, China Airlines (CAL), said Wednesday.

The pilot was rushed to hospital, where efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

The flight was delayed for more than six hours as a result of the incident, according to CAL.

Mandarin Airlines leased the Boeing B737-800 aircraft and crew from CAL.

CAL said flight AE-1858 was originally set to depart at 11:20 a.m. but the pilot began feeling unwell after the passengers had boarded.

An investigation into the cause of death was still ongoing.

The flight was postponed until 5:45 p.m., according to CAL. (By Wang Shu-fen and Evelyn Kao)
