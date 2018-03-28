Taiwan international training center promotes global health care development

TAIWAN TODAY--Almost 1,500 professionals from 62 countries and territories have received instruction to date at the Taiwan International Health Training Center, underscoring the nation’s commitment to advancing medical care development around the world, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare March 27.



Established in 2002 by the MOHW, the center is part of government efforts to realize the principle in the World Health Organization Constitution stating that “the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being.”



The facility is operated from Taipei Hospital in New Taipei City and comprises a network of 56 public and private sector medical institutions. It delivers courses spanning cutting-edge medical technology, emergency and health care management and traditional Chinese medicine. TIHTC also shares Taiwan’s experiences in implementing the National Health Insurance program, the country’s world-leading universal health care system.



According to the MOHW, the center is sparing no effort in promoting exchanges with the 18 target countries of the government's New Southbound Policy. Related efforts include the signing of cooperation agreements and the establishment of sister relationships.



By the end of 2017, the facility had inked memorandums of understanding with 10 medical institutions in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Under the pacts, professionals receive advanced medical training and participate in jointly organized seminars, strengthening the health and well-being of people across the region, the MOHW said.



A key component of President Tsai Ing-wen’s national development strategy, the policy seeks to deepen Taiwan’s agricultural, business, cultural, educational, tourism and trade ties with the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.