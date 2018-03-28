UK court orders London taxi rapist to stay in prison

LONDON (AP) — Britain's High Court has ordered that a serial rapist believed to have attacked more than 100 women must stay in prison, overturning a parole board decision that had cleared the way for his release.

The decision follows a challenge by victims of John Worboys, 60, a former London taxi driver who was convicted in 2009 of raping or sexually assaulting 12 women he picked up as passengers.

The victims argued that a release was "irrational" because Worboys was tried on only a handful of cases and the board should have considered that 102 women made allegations against him.

The High Court said Wednesday the board should have "undertaken further inquiry into the circumstances of his offending."

Worboys has denied committing any offences other than those for which he was convicted.