Taiwan’s Taoyuan mayor: Taoyuan Aerotropolis project to enter physical development stage in 3rd quarter of 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said in a city council meeting on Wednsday that the Taoyuan Aerotropolis project has been approved by the city planning commission of the Ministry of Interior, and the project is scheduled to enter the physical development stage in the third quarter of 2020.

Taoyuan Aerotropolis is a large urban planning development at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TTIA) in Taoyuan City. The development is supported by the Taoyuan City government.

According to a news release issued by the city’s Department of Public Information in February, Mayor Cheng said that the requisition of zone expropriation will begin next year (2019), including the land for the exclusive industrial district, the Airport Park, and the free trade area. The requisition of zone expropriation conducted next year will be a great step forward for enterprise recruitment, the mayor said, according to the release. The city government is keeping signing contracts with other enterprises for cooperation, Cheng added.

The third terminal and the third runway of TTIA will also be completed, the mayor said, adding that in the future, the passenger capacity will reach 80 million person-times per year, and the freight volume will reach 4.75 million tons.

The construction of TTIA Terminal 3 is planned to be completed by the end of 2020, according to Taoyuan International Airport Corporation, the company managing the airport.