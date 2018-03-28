  1. Home
French far-right to join tribute to slain Jewish woman

By  Associated Press
2018/03/28 17:28

This photo provided by Daniel Knoll Tuesday March 27, 2018 shows Mireille Knoll, center, with her son Daniel and grand daughter Jessica. Mireille Knol

This photo provided by Daniel Knoll Tuesday March 27, 2018 shows Mireille Knoll, 85, who was killed Friday in her apartment, which was then set on fir

View of the apartment door of Mireille Knoll, 85, who was was slain last week, in Paris, France, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Police seals, hearts and a p

Daniel Knoll reacts as he answers the Associated Press in Paris, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Mireille Knoll, 85, mother of Daniel, was killed Friday in h

PARIS (AP) — Far-right French leader Marine Le Pen is insisting on attending a march in honor of a slain Holocaust survivor, despite criticism from France's leading Jewish group.

Her National Front party called on members to attend silent marches in Paris and around the country Wednesday in tribute to 85-year-old Mireille Knoll, stabbed in what authorities call an anti-Semitic attack.

The head of the CRIF Jewish group said the National Front and members of the far-left would not be welcome at the marches because of anti-Semitic sentiment among their members.

Le Pen tweeted Wednesday that the CRIF can't stop her from attending. She has sought to distance herself from anti-Semitism that stained her party in the past, instead focusing anger on immigrants and Islamic extremists.