Chinese with relatives in Taiwan, other foreign countries must register with govt. in Beijing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese authorities have required households in Beijing’s Chaoyang District to register any “foreign relations” with the local housing bureau.

Relatives living in Taiwan must also be reported, including any relatives who have previously spent time studying or living abroad, as well as expatriate family members who have returned to China.

Officials in the Chaoyang District alerted residents on March 20 that people with certain “foreign” relations are now required to provide more information to official registers.

An official from the housing bureau said that individuals only need to provide their relative's name, date of birth, where they studied, which country they resided in, and similar kinds of “foundational information,” according to Apple Daily.

The housing committee required that the information be provided by March 26.

A report by RFA said that two neighborhoods in Beijing have been asked for this information.