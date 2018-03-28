Australia captain Smith banned 12 months for tampering plot

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Australia captain Steve Smith has been banned from playing for his country for 12 months for his role in a ball tampering plot in the test series in South Africa.

Smith is leaving the tour of South Africa in disgrace after being part of a plot to cheat in the third test. Smith and two other players, vice captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft, planned to cheat by illegally changing the condition of the ball with a piece of yellow adhesive tape and some dirt.

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. Warner and Bancroft were expected to receive lengthy suspensions.

Tim Paine will take over as captain of Australia for the final test in South Africa.

Smith, wearing a white T-shirt and dark baseball cap, hugged Paine as he prepared to leave the team hotel in Johannesburg to fly home on Wednesday.