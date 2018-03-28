Deal with the Devil: Vatican set to sign pact with Beijing, bishop kidnapped

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a China delegation has arrived in the Vatican to sign an agreement over the appointment of bishops in China and possibly restoring diplomatic ties, a bishop has been kidnapped in China, reports Asia News.

Msgr. Vincent Guo Xijin, bishop of Mindong (Fujian) in recent months was asked by the Vatican to step aside and leave his position to excommunicated bishop Msgr. Vincent Zhan Silu, who was appointed by the Chinese Communist government. Guo was to receive a demoted title of auxiliary bishop in exchange.

Though Guo is said to have agreed to the deal, Asia News reports that on March 26 he was called to the Office for Religious Affairs at 3 p.m., returned to his residence at 7 p.m. where he packed his lugged, and at 10 p.m. both he and Chancellor of the Diocese, Fr. Xu were "taken away."

The Vatican is hoping to sign a deal with Beijing that would enable it to have direct say in the selection of Catholic bishops in China, while Beijing is wanting to be able to bring the large number of underground churches under the control of the atheist state. As there has been a growing campaign against foreign influence under Xi, the Vatican appeals willing to do anything it can to at least get its foot in the door before China shuts it completely, and a major incentive for China would be for the Vatican to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of Beijing.

Former Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) said the impending agreement between the Vatican and China is tantamount to "selling" the Chinese Catholic Church to the Chinese Communist Party.