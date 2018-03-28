|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh (Nova -) at Detroit (Zimmermann -), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi -) at Baltimore (Bundy -), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander -) at Texas (Hamels -), 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino -) at Toronto (Happ -), 3:37 p.m.
Boston (Sale -) at Tampa Bay (Archer -), 4:00 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards -) at Oakland (Graveman -), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields -) at Kansas City (Duffy -), 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber -) at Seattle (Hernandez -), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka -) at Toronto (Sanchez -), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Price -) at Tampa Bay (Snell -), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel -) at Texas (Fister -), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs -) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh (Williams -) at Detroit (Fulmer -), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers -) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia -) at Toronto (Estrada -), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco -) at Seattle (Paxton -), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello -) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson -) at Baltimore (Cashner -), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito -) at Kansas City (Kennedy -), 7:15 p.m.