  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese film banned in China because actor allegedly supports Taiwan Independence   

Lawrence Ko is the main actor of the movie 'Missing Johnny' which has been censored in China

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/28 15:57

Taiwanese movie, Missing Johnny (強尼‧凱克) with the main actor Lawrence Ko (柯宇綸) and main actress Rima Zeidan (source: Youtube)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese movie "Missing Johnny" has been removed from cinemas in China because of the main actor's alleged support for Taiwanese independence. 

The movie, which was scheduled to screen in China between March 23 and April 4, was removed from China after three days in cinemas. 

According to the CNA,  Lawrence Ko (柯宇綸), who appeared as the main actor, has reportedly been accused by Chinese netizens that his actions and words indicate that he advocates for Taiwanese independence.

Ko used to criticize the former Kuomintang's chairperson Wu Po-Hsiung (吳伯雄) for his advocacy of the "one country, two systems" idea, and Ko also actively participated in the Sunflower Movement in 2014, the Global Times of China reported. 

The spokesman of the Taiwan Affairs Office, An Fengshan (安峰山) confirmed the removal of the film and stated that China will not allow Taiwanese artists and entertainers that advocate for Taiwanese independence to appear in China's TV shows and theaters. 

Before Ko's case, Taiwanese actor Leon Dai (戴立忍) was dropped from the lead role in a Chinese movie, due to his alleged support for Taiwanese independence, according to the Guardian. 
Taiwanese movie
Taiwanese actors
Taiwan independence
Lawrence Ko
Missing Johnny

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei police break up referendum activists’ camp
2018/03/23 19:25
Xi warns Taiwan may face 'punishment of history' for remaining a free, democratic nation
2018/03/20 12:26
Poll: Public favor for Taiwan independence sours
2018/03/19 10:51
As China aims to undermine Taiwanese society, former Pres. Lee says now is time for 'Taiwanese Identity'
2018/03/12 18:21
Chinese Premier stresses zero tolerance for Taiwan independence
2018/03/05 13:38