Japanese Emperor, Empress visit Yonaguni island, 110 km from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japanese Emperor Akihito and his wife, Empress Michiko, will visit the Japanese island of Yonaguni this afternoon.

Yonaguni is the westernmost island of Japan, only 110 kilometers (68 miles) from the east coast of Taiwan and 2,000 kilometers from Tokyo.

This trip follows the royal leader’s visit to Okinawa on Tuesday to offer respects to those who lost their lives in World War II. This is the couple’s 11th visit to Okinawa.



(Screenshot from Google Maps)

With Yonaguni’s close proximity to Taiwan, it is said that on a clear day you can see one coast from the other.

An official from the Imperial Household Agency told Kyodo news agency that while the emperor’s objective in Yonaguni is unrelated to Taiwan, the Emperor would be happy if he was able to see the island from Yonaguni.

Today marks the Emperor’s first visit to Yonaguni. He first went to the Agarizaki East Ranch to tour the grasslands and then the landmark of the westernmost point of the island.

The Emperor told Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun that it is very important for an emperor to visit all frontiers of a nation himself. So far Emperor Akihito has visited over 50 Japanese islands and this August plans to visit the outlying islands near Hokkaido.

Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic relations however communication is maintained between the counties via government-backed associations.