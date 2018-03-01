  1. Home
  2. Society

Japanese Emperor, Empress visit Yonaguni island, 110 km from Taiwan

If the air is clear enough today Japanese Emperor Akihito will be able to see Taiwan from Japan’s westernmost island

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/28 15:56

The Japanese Emperor and Empress take their first voyage to Yonaguni. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japanese Emperor Akihito and his wife, Empress Michiko, will visit the Japanese island of Yonaguni this afternoon.

Yonaguni is the westernmost island of Japan, only 110 kilometers (68 miles) from the east coast of Taiwan and 2,000 kilometers from Tokyo.

This trip follows the royal leader’s visit to Okinawa on Tuesday to offer respects to those who lost their lives in World War II. This is the couple’s 11th visit to Okinawa. 


(Screenshot from Google Maps)

With Yonaguni’s close proximity to Taiwan, it is said that on a clear day you can see one coast from the other.

An official from the Imperial Household Agency told Kyodo news agency that while the emperor’s objective in Yonaguni is unrelated to Taiwan, the Emperor would be happy if he was able to see the island from Yonaguni.

Today marks the Emperor’s first visit to Yonaguni. He first went to the Agarizaki East Ranch to tour the grasslands and then the landmark of the westernmost point of the island.

The Emperor told Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun that it is very important for an emperor to visit all frontiers of a nation himself. So far Emperor Akihito has visited over 50 Japanese islands and this August plans to visit the outlying islands near Hokkaido.

Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic relations however communication is maintained between the counties via government-backed associations.
Emperor Akihito
Japan
Yonaguni
islands
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan News interview with Turkish TV show host Rifat (吳鳳)
2018/03/28 00:09
Taiwan medical teams traveled halfway across the world to offer aid to Peruvian tribes
2018/03/27 20:29
Calls to shut down Taipei Songshan Airport grow louder
2018/03/27 16:08
New Taipei Mayor meets head of China's Taiwan Affairs Council
2018/03/27 14:51
Taiwanese student cites personal experience and calls on the public to pay attention to latent tuberculosis
2018/03/27 14:42