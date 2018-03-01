Taiwan military tests air attack warning messages for smartphones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The military tested out text messages for smartphones to warn citizens against an imminent air attack, reports said Wednesday.

The system was similar to the messages sent to residents nationwide warning about earthquakes, the Central News Agency reported.

Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發) announced on March 13 at the Legislative Yuan that a system for air attack warnings was in the works, and at 2 p.m. Wednesday it was tested in the less populous region of Taitung County in southeastern Taiwan, reports said.

The Ministry of National Defense said that residents of the area where the test would take place had been informed and asked to cooperate with the event.

In June, the warning system for smartphones will be tested on a wider scale during the regular Wan An air-raid drills (萬安演習) in various parts of Taiwan, according to the CNA report.