Two-month long annual fireworks festival in Taiwan’s Penghu County opens on April 19  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The 2018 Penghu International Firework Festival will begin on April 19 and continue through June 21, featuring 23 fireworks displays, according to event organizer Penghu County Government.

Seventeen of the fireworks will be launched from the sea at the bay area of Magong City’s Guanyinting Recreation Area, which features unique ocean bay environment, and the other six are scheduled in different townships, including Huxi, Xiyu and the offshore townships of Wang’an, Baisha, and Qimei, the county government said.

This practice of holding some of the displays in townships other than Magong, the island county’s biggest city, was introduced last year.

The fireworks displays will take place every Monday and Thursday with three additional shows being held on Saturdays and one additional show on Wednesday during the festival period.

The following is a schedule of the six fireworks displays that will take place in townships other than Magong. The April 26 (Thursday) display, April 28 (Saturday) show, May 23 (Wednesday) display, May 28 (Monday) display, June 7 (Thursday) show and June 9 (Saturday) display will take place at Xiyu’s Waian Fishing Port, Baisha’s Jibei Island, Qimei’s Nanhu Port, Huxi’s Longmen, Baisha’s Chikan Village, and Wang’an’s Wangan Green Turtle Tourism and Conservation Center, respectively, according to the county government.

For a detailed schedule, please visit the event schedule.

The annual firework festival, which has become Penghu‘s major tourism event today, began in May 2002.

The event has gained considerable popularity, attracting a significant number of domestic and foreign tourists to Penghu each year.

In addition to the fireworks displays, numerous renowned artists and local performance groups will take turns performing on stage, according to the county government.

