Gunshot fired next to home of Taiwan's President in December last year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An official press release today has provided details of an incident involving a gunshot outside the official resident of the President of Taiwan, which occurred in December last year.



According to the release, it was the result of a weapon that was being emptied of ammunition by a security officer who did not follow the proper protocol, causing the weapon to discharge in a guard house within the compound of the Official Residence of the President.



There were no injuries related to the incident. However, when the gunshot occurred, President Tsai was also reportedly on the second floor of the residence attending to business, less than 50 meters away.



According to Liberty Times, the officer had been up late playing video games, and his mental focus was dull for lack of sleep.

The officer has already been removed from his position and is facing administrative punishment, reports CNA.



A spokesperson from the Office of the President, Lin Heming (林鶴明), made a statement saying that the situation has been properly addressed by the National Security Bureau, and other responsible agencies and that the government maintains high confidence in the professionalism and service of the National Security Bureau and the special service team tasked with protecting the president and the official residence.

The review of the incident has already been completed, and today’s statement that new administrative measures have since been implemented. Reports from CNA did not specify the nature of the new administrative measures.