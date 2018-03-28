Taiwan files complaint with Forbes over misleading wage comparison to Mexico

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After an article was published in Forbes magazine last week equating Taiwan's wages to that of Mexico, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday (March 27) announced that it has sent a letter to the publisher and the author of the article, Ralph Jennings to protest and ask that it be corrected.

MOFA said yesterday that the article titled "Why Taiwan's Wages Are As Low As Mexico's," Jennings erroneously equated Taiwan's average monthly wage to that of Mexico and that the ministry has sent the magazine and the author a letter expressing its dissatisfaction and requested a correction.

In his article published on March 19, Jennings listed the average monthly wage in Mexico at US$1,276 per month, while he said Taiwanese workers only make a 12 cents more at US$1,288 per month.

MOFA said that the error was due to different baselines being used for the two countries, with the Mexican wage level based on data from the OECD of the average salary of the entire country over 12 months. However, the data for Taiwan was based on a single month in 2016 and did not include overtime, bonuses and non-regular wages. MOFA said, "if calculated on the same basis (as OECD data), Taiwan's monthly salary would be US$1,619 (not based on purchasing power parity PPP), instead of the US$1,288 figure listed," reported UDN.

According to MOFA, the report stated that Mexico's average monthly salary of US$1,276 was calculated on PPP, but the average monthly salary in Taiwan is not based on PPP. According to data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, the average monthly salary in Taiwan was 2.1 times that of Mexico, as measured by IMF data and after PPP.

In response to the article, the National Development Council (NDC) on March 21 said that the average monthly in Taiwan is actually US$1,510 per month, which is more than double the average monthly wage in Mexico of US$684.

The NDC concedes due to factors such as globalization and trilateral trade, Taiwan's real wage growth has been slow since the year 2000. However since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) began promoting its "5 plus 2" innovation program geared an boosting Taiwan's industrial base and increase investment in the country, the domestic wage situation has improved.

According to the NDC, the average monthly salary in Taiwan in 2017 was NT$49,989, an increase of 2.46 percent from the previous year. It said that pay for the military and public servants has been increased, enterprises have raised their pay rates and overall salaries are expected to continue to rise this year.

In order to strengthen domestic wage growth, the NDC says government has taken various measure to promote domestic investment, remove the "five shortages" in Taiwan's industrial sector (water, electricity, land, manpower and talent), relax laws and regulations, accelerate industrial upgrades, and reduce academic drop out rates. In addition, to in order to reduce the burden on the working class, the government has promoted the completion of an amendment to the income tax law to increase the standard deductions and special deductions for salary income.

In 2014, Forbes magazine was purchased by Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments, which has cause some to question its editorial independence. Articles by writers critical of China have since been deleted from its website and their contracts terminated.