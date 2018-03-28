Four Taiwanese made it into Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --Four young Taiwanese made it to the Forbes third annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, which features 300 entrepreneurs, innovators and game changers under the age of 30 across 10 categories.

The 2018 edition of the list, themed "Disruption and Innovation", representing 24 countries across Asia-Pacific – including Azerbaijan and North Korea for the first time – includes finalists selected from thousands of online nominations, researched by a team of reporters and vetted by a panel of expert A-list judges, according to Forbes.

Among the four nominations from Taiwan are Stephanie Tang, the managing director of Rookie Fund listed under finance venture capital, artist John Yuyi listed under “the arts”, founder of Good Food Enterprise Viola Cheng for social entrepreneurs, and founder of Havital HK Holdings Ltd. Melissa Yu in healthcare science.

On the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list, India came first with 65 nominations on this year’s list, followed by China with 59 and Australia with 35. It is also the first time that honorees from North Korea, Fiji, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan appeared on the list.