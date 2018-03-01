Connecting cars and IoT at Taipei Smart City Summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three speakers at the “Global Trends in Connected Cars” forum at Taipei’s Smart City Summit & Expo this morning introduced how their companies are using IoT solutions to create alternatives to cars in cities.

Phil Tinn, a scientist from the MIT Media Lab’s City Science Group, introduced the group’s latest research project in response to vehicle pollution and the growing trend of car-less cities. The group has combined the best aspects of ride hailing, autonomous technologies, and bike shares to create the P.E.V., a bike share with large covered tricycles that works like Uber but is operated by A.I. robots.

The MIT team is composed of five researchers although they have sister city science labs all over the world, including at Taipei Technical University. Research teams are currently planning prototype tests around Daan Park in Taipei.

Richard Elberger, a Partner Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS), reviewed in technical detail how AWS can use the coding data from vehicles for company use via a subscription service. This real-time user data creates "drive score algorithms,"which can do many things, from communicate with other vehicles to share information on road conditions.

By moving vehicle data into the cloud, AWS will help manufacturers and drivers better understand road conditions, their car, and provide them with an improved driving experience.

The final speakers were from Taiwanese telecommunications companies, Dr. Kuen-Rong Lo, Director of IoT Laboratory in the Telecommunication Laboratories, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., and Phillip Tseng, the Executive Vice President of the Enterprise & Carrier BU for Far EasTone (FET).

For FET, there are hundreds of applications and reasons to integrate IoT solutions and invest in critical IoT technologies.

One notable Taiwan-specific IoT area for investment will involve scooter manufacturers and drivers. On an island where there are more scooters than people, over 23 million, scooter IoT exploration will be a major niche of IoT within the transportation industry.