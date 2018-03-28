  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/28 12:48
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 20 .733
x-Boston 51 23 .689
x-Philadelphia 43 30 .589 11
New York 27 48 .360 28
Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 33 .554
Miami 40 35 .533
Charlotte 34 41 .453
Orlando 22 51 .301 18½
Atlanta 21 53 .284 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 44 30 .595
x-Indiana 44 31 .587 ½
Milwaukee 39 34 .534
Detroit 34 40 .459 10
Chicago 24 50 .324 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 61 14 .813
San Antonio 43 32 .573 18
New Orleans 43 32 .573 18
Dallas 23 51 .311 37½
Memphis 20 54 .270 40½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 46 28 .622
Oklahoma City 44 31 .587
Utah 42 32 .568 4
Minnesota 42 33 .560
Denver 40 35 .533
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 20 .730
L.A. Clippers 39 34 .534 14½
L.A. Lakers 32 41 .438 21½
Sacramento 24 51 .320 30½
Phoenix 19 56 .253 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Monday's Games

Charlotte 137, New York 128, OT

Detroit 112, L.A. Lakers 106

Philadelphia 123, Denver 104

Memphis 101, Minnesota 93

Boston 102, Phoenix 94

Tuesday's Games

Washington 116, San Antonio 106

Toronto 114, Denver 110

Houston 118, Chicago 86

Miami 98, Cleveland 79

Portland 107, New Orleans 103

Dallas 103, Sacramento 97

Indiana 92, Golden State 81

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.