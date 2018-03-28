|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|55
|20
|.733
|—
|x-Boston
|51
|23
|.689
|3½
|x-Philadelphia
|43
|30
|.589
|11
|New York
|27
|48
|.360
|28
|Brooklyn
|23
|51
|.311
|31½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|41
|33
|.554
|—
|Miami
|40
|35
|.533
|1½
|Charlotte
|34
|41
|.453
|7½
|Orlando
|22
|51
|.301
|18½
|Atlanta
|21
|53
|.284
|20
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|44
|30
|.595
|—
|x-Indiana
|44
|31
|.587
|½
|Milwaukee
|39
|34
|.534
|4½
|Detroit
|34
|40
|.459
|10
|Chicago
|24
|50
|.324
|20
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|61
|14
|.813
|—
|San Antonio
|43
|32
|.573
|18
|New Orleans
|43
|32
|.573
|18
|Dallas
|23
|51
|.311
|37½
|Memphis
|20
|54
|.270
|40½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|Oklahoma City
|44
|31
|.587
|2½
|Utah
|42
|32
|.568
|4
|Minnesota
|42
|33
|.560
|4½
|Denver
|40
|35
|.533
|6½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|54
|20
|.730
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|34
|.534
|14½
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|41
|.438
|21½
|Sacramento
|24
|51
|.320
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|56
|.253
|35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 137, New York 128, OT
Detroit 112, L.A. Lakers 106
Philadelphia 123, Denver 104
Memphis 101, Minnesota 93
Boston 102, Phoenix 94
|Tuesday's Games
Washington 116, San Antonio 106
Toronto 114, Denver 110
Houston 118, Chicago 86
Miami 98, Cleveland 79
Portland 107, New Orleans 103
Dallas 103, Sacramento 97
Indiana 92, Golden State 81
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.