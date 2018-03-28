Japan embracing cryptocurrencies despite big theft cases

In this March 15, 2018 photo, Mark Karpeles, the former CEO of Japan-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox speaks during an interview in Tokyo. Four years af
In this Feb. 11, 2018 photo, a huge advertisement of Bitcoin is displayed near Shibuya train station in Tokyo. Bitcoin has been a legal form of paymen
In this Jan. 29, 2018 photo, a smartphone displays an app of Coincheck Inc., the virtual currency exchange. Earlier this year the Tokyo-based Coinche
In this Jan. 26, 2018 photo, Koichiro Wada, left, president of the Tokyo-based Coincheck exchange bows in apology during a press conference in Tokyo.
In this March 2, 2018 photo, Yuzo Kano, right, chief executive for BitFlyer, one of Japan’s largest licensed cryptocurrency exchanges, attends a press
In this Aug. 1, 2015 photo, Japan police arrest Mark Karpeles, the French founder and former CEO of Mt. Gox, in Tokyo. Four years after popular Toky
TOKYO (AP) — Four years after popular Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox was hacked and went bankrupt, the case still casts a shadow over the regulatory regime put in place to protect Japan's thriving cryptocurrency market.
Mark Karpeles, the French founder and former CEO of Mt. Gox, says he hopes to recoup the millions lost by his customers in the heist — now a possibility, given the surge in bitcoin's value in recent years to some 10 times its earlier value.
Mt. Gox was a wakeup call for Japan, which since has established a relatively strong regulatory regime. Cryptocurrencies remain popular in the world's No. 2 economy. About half the world's bitcoin trading is estimated to be in yen. There are 16 licensed virtual currency exchanges, and Japanese bitcoin owners number 2-3 million.