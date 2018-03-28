Laine's shootout winner gives Jets 5-4 win over Bruins

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrik Laine scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Brandon Tanev had his first career hat trick as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday night to cap a perfect six-game homestand.

Laine deked and his shot in the fourth round trickled under goalie Anton Khudobin. Mark Scheifele also scored in the tiebreker for Winnipeg and Bruins rookie Ryan Donato put one by past the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck.

Defenseman Joe Morrow had his first goal for Winnipeg since being acquired from Montreal last month, and sixth of the season. Adam Lowry had two assists.

Donato, Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Torey Krug had goals for the Bruins, who scored three power-play goals. Krug added one assist and Brad Marchand had two.

Hellebuyck made 28 saves to pick up his 40th win for the Jets. It was also their seventh straight victory at home.

Khudobin also stopped 28 shots as Boston ended a four-game road trip 2-0-2.