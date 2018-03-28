|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Tampa Bay
|76
|51
|21
|4
|106
|273
|217
|27-9-2
|24-12-2
|16-7-2
|x-Boston
|74
|47
|17
|10
|104
|245
|189
|25-7-5
|22-10-5
|15-5-2
|Toronto
|76
|45
|24
|7
|97
|257
|216
|26-9-2
|19-15-5
|14-8-3
|Washington
|76
|45
|24
|7
|97
|240
|223
|26-9-2
|19-15-5
|14-7-3
|Pittsburgh
|77
|43
|28
|6
|92
|253
|238
|28-8-2
|15-20-4
|16-7-2
|Columbus
|76
|42
|29
|5
|89
|215
|208
|25-12-2
|17-17-3
|14-10-3
|Philadelphia
|76
|38
|25
|13
|89
|230
|228
|19-13-6
|19-12-7
|12-7-6
|New Jersey
|76
|40
|28
|8
|88
|229
|228
|20-14-3
|20-14-5
|14-9-1
|Florida
|74
|39
|28
|7
|85
|226
|224
|23-11-3
|16-17-4
|14-6-2
|Carolina
|77
|34
|32
|11
|79
|215
|244
|18-15-6
|16-17-5
|9-11-5
|N.Y. Rangers
|76
|33
|35
|8
|74
|221
|245
|21-15-4
|12-20-4
|9-11-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|77
|32
|35
|10
|74
|246
|279
|17-17-4
|15-18-6
|11-12-2
|Montreal
|77
|28
|37
|12
|68
|196
|245
|18-13-8
|10-24-4
|12-9-5
|Detroit
|77
|28
|38
|11
|67
|199
|239
|15-15-8
|13-23-3
|6-15-4
|Ottawa
|76
|26
|39
|11
|63
|207
|270
|15-18-6
|11-21-5
|8-12-4
|Buffalo
|76
|24
|40
|12
|60
|177
|250
|11-23-5
|13-17-7
|11-9-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Nashville
|76
|49
|16
|11
|109
|245
|193
|26-8-4
|23-8-7
|18-5-3
|x-Vegas
|76
|48
|21
|7
|103
|254
|205
|27-9-2
|21-12-5
|18-3-3
|x-Winnipeg
|75
|46
|19
|10
|102
|250
|196
|29-7-2
|17-12-8
|14-8-2
|San Jose
|77
|44
|23
|10
|98
|238
|209
|24-11-3
|20-12-7
|21-4-3
|Minnesota
|76
|42
|24
|10
|94
|233
|215
|25-6-8
|17-18-2
|12-11-1
|St. Louis
|76
|43
|28
|5
|91
|212
|198
|24-15-0
|19-13-5
|10-10-3
|Anaheim
|76
|39
|24
|13
|91
|217
|204
|22-10-5
|17-14-8
|13-6-7
|Los Angeles
|77
|42
|28
|7
|91
|224
|190
|20-14-3
|22-14-4
|12-11-4
|Colorado
|76
|41
|27
|8
|90
|240
|222
|26-10-2
|15-17-6
|11-10-3
|Dallas
|76
|38
|30
|8
|84
|215
|208
|24-12-3
|14-18-5
|11-13-0
|Calgary
|77
|35
|32
|10
|80
|205
|234
|15-18-4
|20-14-6
|10-13-3
|Edmonton
|76
|34
|36
|6
|74
|221
|243
|17-17-4
|17-19-2
|14-9-2
|Chicago
|77
|31
|36
|10
|72
|217
|238
|17-17-5
|14-19-5
|7-11-3
|Vancouver
|76
|27
|40
|9
|63
|197
|247
|12-18-6
|15-22-3
|6-17-1
|Arizona
|76
|26
|39
|11
|63
|190
|242
|15-20-4
|11-19-7
|8-10-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Monday's Games
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Carolina 4, Ottawa 1
Buffalo 3, Toronto 2
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 4, Detroit 2
Arizona 4, Tampa Bay 1
San Jose 4, Chicago 3, SO
Vegas 4, Colorado 1
Los Angeles 3, Calgary 0
|Tuesday's Games
New Jersey 4, Carolina 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 3
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2, OT
Nashville 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.