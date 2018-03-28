All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217 x-Boston 75 47 17 11 105 249 194 Toronto 76 45 24 7 97 257 216 Florida 74 39 28 7 85 226 224 Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245 Detroit 77 28 38 11 67 199 239 Ottawa 76 26 39 11 63 207 270 Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 76 45 24 7 97 240 223 Pittsburgh 77 43 28 6 92 253 238 Philadelphia 77 38 25 14 90 232 231 Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208 New Jersey 76 40 28 8 88 229 228 Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244 N.Y. Rangers 76 33 35 8 74 221 245 N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 76 49 16 11 109 245 193 x-Winnipeg 76 47 19 10 104 255 200 Minnesota 76 42 24 10 94 233 215 St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198 Colorado 76 41 27 8 90 240 222 Dallas 77 39 30 8 86 218 210 Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 76 48 21 7 103 254 205 San Jose 77 44 23 10 98 238 209 Anaheim 76 39 24 13 91 217 204 Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190 Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234 Edmonton 76 34 36 6 74 221 243 Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247 Arizona 76 26 39 11 63 190 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Carolina 4, Ottawa 1

Buffalo 3, Toronto 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 4, Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 4, Chicago 3, SO

Vegas 4, Colorado 1

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 0

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 3

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5, Boston 4, SO

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2, OT

Nashville 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.