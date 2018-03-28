All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217 27-9-2 24-12-2 16-7-2 x-Boston 74 47 17 10 104 245 189 25-7-5 22-10-5 15-5-2 Washington 76 45 24 7 97 240 223 26-9-2 19-15-5 14-7-3 Toronto 76 45 24 7 97 257 216 26-9-2 19-15-5 14-8-3 Pittsburgh 76 43 27 6 92 251 233 28-8-2 15-19-4 16-7-2 Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208 25-12-2 17-17-3 14-10-3 Philadelphia 76 38 25 13 89 230 228 19-13-6 19-12-7 12-7-6 New Jersey 76 40 28 8 88 229 228 20-14-3 20-14-5 14-9-1 Florida 74 39 28 7 85 226 224 23-11-3 16-17-4 14-6-2 Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244 18-15-6 16-17-5 9-11-5 N.Y. Rangers 76 33 35 8 74 221 245 21-15-4 12-20-4 9-11-3 N.Y. Islanders 76 31 35 10 72 242 276 17-17-4 14-18-6 11-12-2 Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245 18-13-8 10-24-4 12-9-5 Detroit 76 27 38 11 65 194 237 14-15-8 13-23-3 6-15-4 Ottawa 75 26 38 11 63 204 266 15-17-6 11-21-5 8-12-4 Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250 11-23-5 13-17-7 11-9-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Nashville 75 48 16 11 107 243 192 25-8-4 23-8-7 17-5-3 x-Vegas 76 48 21 7 103 254 205 27-9-2 21-12-5 18-3-3 x-Winnipeg 75 46 19 10 102 250 196 29-7-2 17-12-8 14-8-2 San Jose 76 44 23 9 97 236 206 24-11-3 20-12-6 21-4-3 Minnesota 75 42 24 9 93 232 213 25-6-8 17-18-1 12-11-0 Anaheim 76 39 24 13 91 217 204 22-10-5 17-14-8 13-6-7 Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190 20-14-3 22-14-4 12-11-4 Colorado 76 41 27 8 90 240 222 26-10-2 15-17-6 11-10-3 St. Louis 75 42 28 5 89 209 196 23-15-0 19-13-5 10-10-3 Dallas 76 38 30 8 84 215 208 24-12-3 14-18-5 11-13-0 Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234 15-18-4 20-14-6 10-13-3 Edmonton 76 34 36 6 74 221 243 17-17-4 17-19-2 14-9-2 Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238 17-17-5 14-19-5 7-11-3 Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247 12-18-6 15-22-3 6-17-1 Arizona 76 26 39 11 63 190 242 15-20-4 11-19-7 8-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Carolina 4, Ottawa 1

Buffalo 3, Toronto 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 4, Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 4, Chicago 3, SO

Vegas 4, Colorado 1

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 0

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.