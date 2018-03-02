North Korean leader meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday in Beijing, confirming speculation that Kim had arrived on a special armored train to the Chinese capital on March 25.



According to various media, the visit was an “unofficial” one, however the two leaders reportedly discussed important matters of regional and national security, and Kim is quoted as expressing a commitment to “denuclearization” of North Korea, in his talks with Xi.



This is Kim’s first diplomatic trip abroad to meet with another head of state since taking over leadership after the death of his father in 2011.



The sentiment expressed towards denuclearization by Kim during the visit is in stark contrast to the military posturing of recent years. The Telegraph has quoted Kim as saying:



“The issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if South Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realization of peace.”



The two leaders both remarked on the status of diplomatic ties between China and North Korea with Kim stating that there “was no question that his foreign visit would be to the Chinese capital,” reported KCNA.



Xi was quoted as stating that a strong diplomatic relationship between North Korea and China is “a strategic choice and the only right choice both sides have made based on history and reality,” and that relations “should not and will not change because of any single event as a particular time.”



CNN reports that Kim left Chinese territory and returned to North Korea on March 28.

The meeting between the Communist leaders comes ahead of two major summits that the world will be watching carefully.

A delegation from North Korea and South Korea are expected to meet this week to arrange details for a summit meeting in April between Kim Jong Un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in. Then in late April or May, there is still anticipation that United States President Donald Trump will meet Kim Jong Un to discuss denuclearization.