|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|54
|20
|.730
|—
|x-Boston
|51
|23
|.689
|3
|x-Philadelphia
|43
|30
|.589
|10½
|New York
|27
|48
|.360
|27½
|Brooklyn
|23
|51
|.311
|31
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|41
|33
|.554
|—
|Miami
|39
|35
|.527
|2
|Charlotte
|34
|41
|.453
|7½
|Orlando
|22
|51
|.301
|18½
|Atlanta
|21
|53
|.284
|20
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|x-Indiana
|43
|31
|.581
|1½
|Milwaukee
|39
|34
|.534
|5
|Detroit
|34
|40
|.459
|10½
|Chicago
|24
|49
|.329
|20
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|60
|14
|.811
|—
|New Orleans
|43
|31
|.581
|17
|San Antonio
|43
|32
|.573
|17½
|Dallas
|22
|51
|.301
|37½
|Memphis
|20
|54
|.270
|40
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Oklahoma City
|44
|31
|.587
|2
|Utah
|42
|32
|.568
|3½
|Minnesota
|42
|33
|.560
|4
|Denver
|40
|34
|.541
|5½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|54
|19
|.740
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|34
|.534
|15
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|41
|.438
|22
|Sacramento
|24
|50
|.324
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|56
|.253
|36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 137, New York 128, OT
Detroit 112, L.A. Lakers 106
Philadelphia 123, Denver 104
Memphis 101, Minnesota 93
Boston 102, Phoenix 94
|Tuesday's Games
Washington 116, San Antonio 106
Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.