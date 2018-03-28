Tuesday's Major League Linescore

|Detroit
|000
|000
|200—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
Boyd, Alcantara (6), Coleman (7), Voelker (9), and Hicks, Rogers; Faria, Colome (7), Alaniz (7), Romo (8), Hall (9), and Ramos, Casali. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Colome 1-2. Sv_Voelker.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|000
|000
|020—2
|7
|0
|Boston
|000
|200
|11x—4
|11
|0
Quintana, Hancock (4), Strop (5), Farrell (6), and Contreras, Gimenez; Velazquez, Kimbrel (5), Barnes (6), Walden (7), Layne (8), Kelley (8), and Vazquez, Swihart, Rei. W_Velazquez 3-0. L_Hancock 1-1. Sv_Kelley. HRs_Witte.
___
|Pittsburgh
|400
|000
|001—5
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|040
|010—5
|9
|1
Taillon, Rivero (4), Kuhl (5), Hellweg (5), Anderson (6), McKinney (8), Street (9), and Cervelli, Diaz, Pabst; Arrieta, Neris (4), Morgan (4), Garcia (5), Milner (5), Thompson (6), Beato (7), Garcia (9), DeNato (9), and Alfaro, Knapp, Marchan. HRs_Bell, Valerio; Altherr.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
|Houston
|402
|100
|10x—8
|12
|1
Davies, Brooks (4), Barnes (5), Drake (6), Hoover (7), Williams (8), and Bandy, Bethancourt; Morton, Sipp (6), Perez (7), Armenteros (8), and Stassi. W_Morton 2-1. L_Davies 2-1. HRs_Correa.
___
|Seattle
|010
|001
|030—5
|8
|0
|Colorado
|100
|010
|010—3
|10
|0
Gonzales, Diaz (5), Altavilla (6), Koval (6), Walker (8), Kuzminsky (9), and Marjama, Gosewisch; Bettis, Musgrave (4), Oberg (5), McGee (5), Dunn (10), Shaw (10), Rusin (11), Pierpont (11), Garcia (12), McGough (13), and Iannetta, Wolters, Cunningham. W_Koval 1-0. L_Pierpont 0-2. Sv_Kuzminsky. HRs_Vogelbach.
___
|Miami-Fla
|002
|000
|0xx—2
|2
|2
|Miami
|615
|802
|xxx—22
|16
|1
McMahon, Mediavilla (1), Epstein (4), Rivero (5), Cloonan (6), and Quinones, Sparber; Peters, Ziegler (5), Smith (6), Guerrero (6), Barraclough (7), O'Grady (7), and Wallach. W_Peters 2-0. L_McMahon 0-1. HRs_Brinson, Wallach.
___
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|100—3
|8
|1
|Arizona
|000
|100
|002—3
|7
|0
Bauer, Miller (6), Allen (7), Marshall (8), Olson (9), Brown (9), and Gomes, Murphy; Walker, Salas (10), De la Rosa (11), Chafin (13), McFarland (12), and Avila, Murphy. HRs_Napoli, Mathias.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|102—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|0
Berrios, Pressly (4), Hildenberger (5), Rogers (6), Kinley (7), Moya (8), Magill (9), and Castro, Garver; Gonzalez, Grace (4), Kintzler (5), Doolittle (6), Kelley (7), Solis (8), Gott (9), Smith (9), and Montero, Kieboom. W_Moya 2-0. L_Gott 0-1. Sv_Magill. HRs_Adrianza; Turner.
___