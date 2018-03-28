The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 25, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Human Anatomy Atlas 2018, Visible Body

4. Toca Life: After School, Toca Boca AB

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Fortnite, Epic Games

2. PUBG Mobile, Tencent Mobile International Limited

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Bitmoji, Bitstrips

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.

10. Google Maps - GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Toca Life: After School, Toca Boca AB

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Human Anatomy Atlas 2018, Visible Body

6. Scribblenauts Remix, Warner Bros.

7. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

8. Notability, Ginger Labs

9. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fortnite, Epic Games

2. PUBG Mobile, Tencent Mobile International Limited

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

5. The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel Interactive

6. Partymasters - Fun Idle Game, Playgendary

7. Color by Number: Coloring Book, Fun Games For Free

8. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Rules of Survival, NetEase Games

