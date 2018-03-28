  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/28 05:56
Detroit 000 000 200—2 5 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 000—1 4 0

Boyd, Alcantara (6), Coleman (7), Voelker (9), and Hicks, Rogers; Faria, Colome (7), Alaniz (7), Romo (8), Hall (9), and Ramos, Casali. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Colome 1-2. Sv_Voelker.

___

Chicago Cubs 000 000 020—2 7 0
Boston 000 200 11x—4 11 0

Quintana, Hancock (4), Strop (5), Farrell (6), and Contreras, Gimenez; Velazquez, Kimbrel (5), Barnes (6), Walden (7), Layne (8), Kelley (8), and Vazquez, Swihart, Rei. W_Velazquez 3-0. L_Hancock 1-1. Sv_Kelley. HRs_Witte.

___

Pittsburgh 400 000 001—5 12 1
Philadelphia 000 040 010—5 9 1

Taillon, Rivero (4), Kuhl (5), Hellweg (5), Anderson (6), McKinney (8), Street (9), and Cervelli, Diaz, Pabst; Arrieta, Neris (4), Morgan (4), Garcia (5), Milner (5), Thompson (6), Beato (7), Garcia (9), DeNato (9), and Alfaro, Knapp, Marchan. HRs_Bell, Valerio; Altherr.

___

Milwaukee 000 000 100—1 4 1
Houston 402 100 10x—8 12 1

Davies, Brooks (4), Barnes (5), Drake (6), Hoover (7), Williams (8), and Bandy, Bethancourt; Morton, Sipp (6), Perez (7), Armenteros (8), and Stassi. W_Morton 2-1. L_Davies 2-1. HRs_Correa.

___

Miami-Fla 002 000 0xx—2 2 2
Miami 615 802 xxx—22 16 1

McMahon, Mediavilla (1), Epstein (4), Rivero (5), Cloonan (6), and Quinones, Sparber; Peters, Ziegler (5), Smith (6), Guerrero (6), Barraclough (7), O'Grady (7), and Wallach. W_Peters 2-0. L_McMahon 0-1. HRs_Brinson, Wallach.

___