Top 20 prime-time programs for March 19-25

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 19-25. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "60 Minutes," CBS, 22.1 million.

2. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.9 million.

3. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.7 million.

4. "Instinct," CBS, 10.2 million.

5. NCAA Basketball: Florida State vs. Michigan, TBS, 9.7 million.

6. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 8.9 million.

7. NCAA Basketball (bridge show between games), TBS, 8.76 million.

8. "Survivor," CBS, 8.6 million.

9. "NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS, 8.58 million.

10. NCAA Basketball: Kentucky vs. Kansas State, CBS, 8.29 million.

11. NCAA Basketball: Loyola Chicago vs. Kansas State, TBS, 7.79 million.

11. "American Idol" (Monday), Fox, 7.63 million.

12. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.61 million.

13. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 7.51 million.

14. "NCIS," CBS, 7.47 million.

15. NCAA Basketball: Loyal Chicago vs. Nevada, CBS, 7.1 million.

16. "Chicago PD," NBC, 6.92 million.

17. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 6.89 million.

18. "Chicago Med," NBC, 6.82 million.

19. NCAA Basketball (sports commentary), CBS, 6.79 million.

20. "Walking Dead," AMC, 6.77 million.

