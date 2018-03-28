Messi won't play for Argentina in Spain friendly

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi has been left out of Argentina's team for Tuesday's friendly against Spain in Madrid.

A minor leg problem kept Messi on the bench last Friday during Argentina's 2-0 win over Italy in a friendly in Manchester, England. Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli had said on Monday that Messi had recovered from the muscular problem and that he expected him to play on Tuesday, but he did not include the forward in his starting 11 or reserves announced shortly before the match.

The teams will use the match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as preparation for this summer's World Cup.