Switzerland cruises to 6-0 rout of World Cup-bound Panama

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland routed Panama 6-0 Tuesday in a mismatch of two teams going to the World Cup in Russia.

Six different players scored — four in the first half, two in the second — as the Swiss cut directly through the center of Panama's defense with ease.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic picked Panama to prepare for playing another Central American team, Costa Rica, in the team's last Group E game in June.

It was Switzerland's biggest win since October 2015 which could boost its confidence ahead of tougher World Cup games against Brazil and Serbia.

Panama's display suggests it will struggle in Group G against Belgium, England and Tunisia.