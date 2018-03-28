Report: Many NYC sex assault cases not properly investigated

NEW YORK (AP) — A report says many sexual assault cases in New York City are not properly investigated because of chronic understaffing and limited resources within the NYPD's special victims division.

The division is investigating rape claims made against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The findings were detailed Tuesday in a report by the city's Department of Investigation based on internal documents and interviews with former members of the division. The review was started last year.

DOI investigators found that the sex crimes caseload has increased by 65 percent since 2009, but staffing levels are nearly unchanged. The adult sex crimes unit had 67 detectives with a caseload of 5,661 in 2017. In comparison, NYPD homicide squads have 101 detectives for 282 cases.

Investigators recommended the number of detectives be doubled.