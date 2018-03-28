Taiwan News interview with Turkish TV show host Rifat (吳鳳)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan News on March 23 interviewed Ugur Rifat Karlova, better known as Wu Feng (吳鳳), a Turkish TV show host about his life in Taiwan and the process for applying for Taiwanese citizenship.

Rifat has been entertaining Taiwanese audiences with his unique sense of humor and Mandarin language ability for 12 years now. He has a Taiwanese wife and daughter, is a host of the Taiwanese the popular television travel show iWalker (愛玩客) and can also be found on his youtube channel online.

On March 21, Rifat completed the process of becoming a Taiwanese citizen by receiving his Taiwan National ID card and naturalization certificate.

To learn about how Rifat mastered Mandarin, got his big break in show business, met the love of his life, and achieved dual Turkish-Taiwanese citizenship, please watch the full interview below: